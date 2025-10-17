Caribou Coffee, the premium coffeehouse known for handcrafted beverages and real ingredients, announces its holiday lineup, launching in stores nationwide beginning Saturday, Nov. 1. This season, Caribou invites guests to spark comfort and joy with a limited-time menu featuring returning fan favorites and exciting new additions designed to make every moment feel a little more cheerful.

This year’s holiday menu brings back classics like the Ho Ho Mint Mocha made with real chocolate and real candy canes, alongside new additions including the Cranberry Dark Chocolate Crafted Press and the Spicy Mocha Espresso Shaker. The seasonal menu is available for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last.

“Building on the incredible guest response to our seasonal offerings last year, we’re excited to announce our holiday menu with both beloved returning favorites and new additions,” said Carrie Sazama, Director of Product, Caribou Coffee. “The success of our cranberry platform in 2024 inspired us to introduce the new Cranberry Dark Chocolate Crafted Press, while guest demand led us to add the Spicy Mocha Espresso Shaker to our lineup. Combined with the return of our iconic Ho Ho Mint Mocha, this holiday launch represents our commitment to delivering both the comfort of tradition and the excitement of innovation.”

Each holiday beverage at Caribou can be customized to match your mood, with options to enjoy it hot, iced, blended into a cooler or even as a Caribou Coffee Signature Crafted Press, which is cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar and an optional flavor selection for a smooth, lighter-than-air finish. It’s a refreshingly different way to sip your favorite holiday flavor, and just one of the many ways to make every Caribou visit a personalized seasonal experience.

Comfort classics meet merry new sips

Ho Ho Mint Mocha : A seasonal icon made with signature mint, real chocolate, espresso and finished with real candy cane pieces, available as hot, iced, cooler, nitro or Caribou Coffee’s signature Crafted Press and Espresso Shaker.

: A seasonal icon made with signature mint, real chocolate, espresso and finished with real candy cane pieces, available as hot, iced, cooler, nitro or Caribou Coffee’s signature Crafted Press and Espresso Shaker. Cranberry Dark Chocolate Crafted Press (NEW) : Tart cranberry balanced with rich dark chocolate, starting with cold press coffee as the base and blended with cream, milk or non-dairy milk and real sugar. This delightfully light holiday beverage is customizable as hot, iced or blended.

: Tart cranberry balanced with rich dark chocolate, starting with cold press coffee as the base and blended with cream, milk or non-dairy milk and real sugar. This delightfully light holiday beverage is customizable as hot, iced or blended. Cranberry Dark Chocolate Espresso Shaker : Bold espresso shaken with tart cranberry and sauce crafted from real dark chocolate providing a more sophisticated flavor profile for the holiday season.

: Bold espresso shaken with tart cranberry and sauce crafted from real dark chocolate providing a more sophisticated flavor profile for the holiday season. Cranberry Energy Drink with Coconutmilk Cold Foam : A festive pick-me-up and seasonal exclusive to Caribou’s energy drink lineup crafted in original or lemonade flavors and topped with creamy coconutmilk cold foam.

: A festive pick-me-up and seasonal exclusive to Caribou’s energy drink lineup crafted in original or lemonade flavors and topped with creamy coconutmilk cold foam. Spicy Mocha Espresso Shaker (NEW) : An adventurous combo of ancho chili, cinnamon and espresso shaken to perfection.

: An adventurous combo of ancho chili, cinnamon and espresso shaken to perfection. Spicy Mocha: A returning holiday favorite with a cozy kick of spice perfectly combined with real chocolate and rich espresso for a refreshing seasonal twist, available in hot, iced, cooler or nitro.

Sweet treats for pairing (and sharing)

Holiday flavor at Caribou Coffee extends beyond the cup with bakery offerings designed to pair perfectly with any seasonal sip including:

Chocolate Truffle Brownie: This indulgent treat features a fudgy chocolate brownie topped with rich chocolate truffle ganache, perfect for the most wonderful time of the year.

French Toast Sandwich: Sweet meets savory in this breakfast favorite featuring French toast bread, cream cheese, sausage, cheddar cheese and cage-free egg scramble.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: A guest favorite continues into the holiday season, featuring a perfectly spiced pumpkin muffin with a creamy swirl of rich cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

Holiday cheer to-go

Coffee lovers can complete their holiday experience with the return of seasonal packaged coffee options, including Reindeer Blend Dark Roast and Bold North Blend Dark Roast, both available for a limited time. Reindeer Blend features notes of toasted nuts, baking spices and ribbons of caramel and brown butter, while Bold North Blend delivers a flavor experience of juicy complexity with well-toasted buttered bread, blueberry jam and chocolate hazelnut spread.

The season also brings a fresh assortment of Caribou merchandise featuring a Ho Ho Mint Mocha candle, merry drinkware and festive ornaments to round out the gifting lineup, whether you’re treating yourself or others. Packaged coffee and holiday merchandise are available for a limited time at participating locations and at cariboucoffee.com.

Guests are encouraged to order through the Caribou Coffee app and join the Caribou Perks loyalty program to earn points, unlock exclusive rewards and access limited-time offers, including early access to holiday drinks and food starting Thursday, Oct. 30. To join Caribou Perks, visit cariboucoffee.com/caribou-perks or text “Perks” to 762-CARIBOU.

*Holiday food and beverages are available for a limited time, while supplies last at participating U.S. locations.