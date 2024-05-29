Chipotle Mexican Grill reintroduced its ‘Love What Makes You Real’ campaign supporting the company’s LGBTQIA+ team members and guests in honor of Pride month in June and LGBT History Month in October.

Recent survey results reported that LGBTQIA+ identification in the U.S. continues to grow, reaching an all-time high of 7.6% in 2023, with more than one in five Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQIA+. Currently, 73% of restaurant team members across Chipotle are Gen Z.

For more than two decades, Chipotle has celebrated Pride and championed a culture of inclusivity for all employees. ‘Authenticity Lives Here’ is a core value at Chipotle so the brand is making it easy for crew to show their pride with limited-edition ‘Love What Makes You Real’ uniform shirts. Starting June 3, Chipotle will give away the Pride uniform option to the first 500 restaurant employees in the U.S. and Canada who enter on the link in the bio of the @PEOPLEOFCHIPOTLE Instagram account.

“As a company that has long embraced diversity and inclusion, we recognize the importance of creating a safe and welcoming environment where all guests, employees and restaurant team members can be their real, authentic selves,” says Ilene Eskenazi, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Cultivating a better world requires a year-round commitment from all of us.”

To celebrate Pride throughout the year, Chipotle will have a major presence at the Pride parade in Orange County, Calif., and march in Columbus, Ohio, where the company’s two Restaurant Support Centers are located.

Employees will walk alongside ‘Love What Makes You Real’ trolleys at Stonewall Columbus Pride on June 15 and OC Pride in Costa Mesa on October 5. Fans who spot Chipotle’s activation along the parade routes will have a chance to score limited-edition pride merchandise.

Chipotle is inviting fans to showcase their pride and allyship with ‘Love What Makes You Real’ merchandise, designed in partnership with its PRIDE Employee Resource Group.

Starting June 1 and while supplies last, Chipotle will offer ‘The Pride Edit’ on Chipotle Goods featuring inclusive merch in rainbow colorways, to help team members and fans celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. For each item of ‘The Pride Edit’ sold, Chipotle will donate $10 to GLAAD, with a minimum donation of $5,000 and a maximum donation of $25,000.