Chuck E. Cheese Partners with Brandgenuity for Exclusive Licensing

CEC Entertainment, LLC., the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, has selected Brandgenuity to serve as its exclusive brand-licensing agency of record for food categories. The brand has already successfully launched the first-ever Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizza with licensing partner, Flatlander Foods. The Chuck E. Cheese pizza is available at more than 2,000 Kroger supermarkets across the country.

"We are thrilled to start working with the team at Brandgenuity and excited to continue extending our brand into new categories for families to enjoy outside of our family entertainment centers,” says Melissa McLeanas, vice president of global licensing, media, and branded entertainment development of CEC Entertainment, LLC. "The agency has the passion we were looking for as well as the right experience in food, kids’ properties, and entertainment to drive this innovation forward.”

The new leadership team is taking the Chuck E. Cheese brand to new heights with domestic and international expansion planned over the next couple of years, and licensing is an integral part of the company's strategy for innovation and growth. The company operates nearly 600 locations around the world, each year entertains 30-plus million guests, and is the place where a million happy birthdays happen every year.

“The brand’s DNA combines immersive family fun, delicious food, and all you can play games. This brand wins by just letting kids be kids, and we love that,” says Jay Asher, founding partner of Brandgenuity. “We are committed to finding great partners passionate about Chuck E. Cheese, who can deliver delicious, high-quality products and fun activations that kids will enjoy.”

Brandgenuity will seek licensees in a variety of food categories and will leverage the Chuck E. Cheese brand’s legacy as the destination for family food and entertainment for more than 40 years. Families will be able to enjoy Chuck E. Cheese in new ways, including pizza and birthday cake flavors, favorite menu items ,and seasonal initiatives with the opportunity to extend the entertainment experience of Chuck E. Cheese with activities and value offers included with the packaging.