Chuck E. Cheese will bring back its highly anticipated Halloween Boo-Tacular celebration for its fifth year. This spooky season, Chuck E. Cheese will celebrate Halloween starting September 30 through October 31 with free E-Tickets, free candy every night, Haunted House dance parties, pumpkin-shaped pizza, other fun menu additions, limited-time Halloween merch, and much more.

As the nation’s largest Halloween event for families, Boo-Tacular transforms every day in October into a Halloween celebration. Kids and families can experience a month-long festival of safe, budget-friendly Halloween fun and delicious treats while at Chuck E. Cheese fun centers nationwide.

“We know that kids love the Halloween season, and we’ve made it more affordable for families to visit all month long,” said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese. “Every child in costume gets 500 bonus E-Tickets on every visit, Fun Pass holders get unlimited visits and up to 250 Play Points on the Gold pass, and parents can feel safe because we’ve tailored this experience just for them. With our new Membership, families can visit Chuck E. Cheese year-round for as little as $7.99 a month.”

Chuck E. Cheese offers the ultimate Halloween experience with:

FREE Trick-or-Treating Every Night

• Kids get Free Airheads candy daily, during DJ Munch’s Haunted House Dance Party, starting at 6 pm

FREE 500 Bonus E-Tickets

• Kids dressed in costumes during Halloween BOO-Tacular will be awarded 500 E-tickets for the coolest new prizes!

Haunt-astic Themed Menu Items and Pizza Deals are only available during Boo-Tacular

• Pumpkin-Shaped Pepperoni Pizza – Fan-favorite Pepperoni Pizza in a fun, pumpkin shape. Available for dine-in, delivery, or carryout.

o Plus! There will be a BOGO Pizza deal on Halloween (10/31) for carryout or delivery only. Use the promo code BOOTACULAR at order.chuckecheese.com or in the Chuck E. Cheese app.

• Slime Cookie – Upgrade your Giant Warm Cookie to a Slime Cookie! Including spooky green slime, gummy worms, and a candy monster face

• Dippin’ Dots Eye Scream – Upgrade the Cookies n’ Cream Dippin’ Dots® flavor to a special Spookies ‘n Cream Dippin’ Dots® flavor, with spooky green slime, gummy worms and a candy monster face added for only $1 more.

DJ Munch’s Haunted House Dance Party

• DJ Munch’s Haunted House Party and live show will come to life every night from 6 pm to close, featuring spooky music, dances, and an appearance by Chuck E. himself. Guests at home can also enjoy it on the Chuck E. Cheese YouTube Channel for Halloween-themed content.

Halloween For All

• Halloween Sensory Sensitive Sunday – Every fun center will open two hours early on October 27 for an additional Sensory Sensitive Sunday during the month of October with reduced noise, dimmed lighting, a sensory-friendly arcade, and Halloween magic for sensory-sensitive children.

• Families will have the opportunity to round up their purchases for Autism Speaks all month to help create a more inclusive world.

Warner Brothers Home Entertainment Promotion

Chuck E. Cheese has partnered with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment to offer Loyalty Members $10 off the purchase of a selection of Halloween digital movies, with the purchase of any online (order.chuckecheese.com) or in-app order through Halloween.