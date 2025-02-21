Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its fourth location in Maryland in Eldersburg in the Liberty Exchange shopping center at 5959 Exchange Drive. In addition to Maryland, the Los Angeles-based chicken joint has stores in Virginia, California, Michigan, Texas and Washington.

Drashti Patel, franchisee for the new 1,453-square-foot restaurant shared, “We’re excited to announce the opening of our Eldersburg store, located in the Liberty Exchange shopping center. We invite everyone to stop by, check out our open kitchen, and enjoy our Nashville hot chicken.”

Every Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken joint offers a variety of hand cut, marinated chicken meals and tempting homemade sides and is dedicated to creating a unique dining experience with an open kitchen design. It begins with fresh food cooked in front of guests and made to order so every meal is hot and tender. Each piece of the freshly prepared chicken is hand breaded and finished with the heat level of the guest’s choice: country, which has no heat, mild, medium, Crimson-hot, and Burrrrn Baby Burn for those looking to fire up their taste buds.

“Local communities have really embraced the fresh Nashville hot chicken bold flavors and unique open kitchen setup of Crimson Coward,” said John Filipiak of RMG-MA who partners with Nabil Asad as the local area representative partner for the chain’s franchise expansion. Asad, who also operates six Maryland and Virginia locations added, “We’re continuing to grow Crimson Coward in the DMV area, and beyond. We look forward to being a part of the Eldersburg community.”



The Crimson Coward team in Eldersburg will hold a customer appreciation event at a later date. The normal store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Customers can also download the Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken app or order online.