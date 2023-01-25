Daddy's Chicken Shack Inks Deal in Detroit

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is kicking off the new year with a newly signed regional development deal, this time in the untapped market of Detroit.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced its first development deal of 2023, which will bring 10 restaurants to southwest Detroit, from Dearborn to Ann Arbor. There are three other territories in the Detroit metro area still available for Regional Development. This agreement follows a momentous year for the fast casual chicken concept, having ended 2022 with nine multi-unit agreements and over 120 units in development. Now, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is on track to open its first franchise locations during the first quarter, in Scottsdale, Denver and Orlando.

Such impressive growth has garnered the attention of a local entrepreneurial couple whose agreement details a 10-unit territory across Detroit, with a specific aim to target Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Ann Arbor communities. As the brand’s newest franchisees, Dr. Ali Hammoud and wife Mona bring a dynamic background of medical experience and business ownership to the table. The pair remains involved in their respective endeavors, but sought a new business venture to diversify their portfolio.

“We have always wanted to expand our business portfolio into the restaurant world and after seeing both the cult following and nationwide excitement Daddy’s has generated, we knew we had to explore the opportunity,” says Dr. Ali Hammoud. “My wife, Mona, and I wanted our next investment to be something that we wholeheartedly believe in, and that sentiment rings true for this brand. From the amazing food, to the dedicated leadership team and hands-on founders, every step of this process has made us eager to begin our journey in site selection. We’re honored to be joining such an amazing business, and we are looking forward to working together for many years to come.”

The Hammoud’s will oversee the site selection and development of their first location, as well as secure additional franchisees for the remaining sites in their market.

“It is fantastic to see the Daddy’s brand continue to enter new territories across the country. Michigan will act as a catalyst for future expansion in the Midwest, and that’s the kind of momentum we want to continue building on this year,” says Pace Webb, who serves as CEO and leads the brand with Chris Georgalas, her husband and president of the brand. “We have a strong pipeline for 2023, and Ali and Mona are the perfect candidates to help us kick off such exciting development. I can’t wait to see them flourish with our team while we continue to grow.”

With an emphasis on its elevated, chef-driven menu and highly advanced, tech-enabled operations, Daddy’s Chicken Shack now has locations in development throughout Florida, Texas, Colorado, California, Georgia and Arizona. Under the direction of Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE who serves as Chief Development Officer for Daddy’s, these locations are a result of several regional developer teams within the Daddy’s system. This chain of development deals was ignited by RE/MAX co-founder Dave Liniger, the majority investor in Daddy’s who is also a regional developer for markets in Phoenix and Denver. His first unit is slated for the Scottsdale region.

Launching in 2018, Daddy’s business model is deeply entrenched in technology. A brand ahead of the curve with front-end technology, the restaurant was designed to facilitate online ordering, app engagement, in-store web-enabled tech, exclusive pick-up areas and third-party delivery partnerships. Plus, Georgalas’ vision included a dynamic backend technology suite that fosters real-time data to better serve customers, employees and vendors.

With a regional development deal in place for the Hammoud’s, their immediate focus lies solely on the first location in Michigan. From there, they will begin actively marketing the franchise opportunity to qualified individuals who will carry on the Daddy’s Chicken Shack growth.