The Dolly Llama Headed to Texas with Dallas Opening

The Dolly Llama, the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination based out of Los Angeles, announced its expansion into Texas with its first location in Dallas. Located within the sought-after and growing Uptown neighborhood at 2817 Howell Street, Suite 210, The Dolly Llama will celebrate its opening on Saturday, May 28th with a community-focused Grand Opening celebration! Beginning at 12pm, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama T-shirt and other swag items. Throughout the day, guests will also be able to score branded merchandise and enter to win giveaways and raffles for fun prizes!

The Dallas, Texas location is the first location to open as part of The Dolly Llama’s aggressive and immediate franchise expansion plan across the country. The Dallas franchise will be run by husband and wife duo, Trenton and Joy Judson who combined boast more than 25 years experience in the restaurant and food service industries. The Dolly Llama has nine other franchises planned to open by the end of the year in locations including Winter Garden, Dr Phillips, and other North, Central and South Florida regions; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston and Beaumont, Texas.

“We have a love of working with people and were immediately drawn to the Dolly Llama concept, not only for its delicious and unique menu items but also for the innovative design,” says franchisee Trenton Judson. “We’re confident that The Dolly Llama will be a hotspot for anybody with a sweet tooth in the heart of North Texas.”

“Franchising and expansion outside of our home market are our priorities this year and we’re beyond excited to kick it off with our Dallas, Texas location,” says The Dolly Llama co-founder Eric Shomof. “Having only started the concept just four years ago and having 24 other franchise deals in the works is an amazing accomplishment for the team and we look forward to seeing The Dolly Llama across the country. We can’t wait to open in the Dallas community and we hope the locals will fall in love with our Insta-worthy creations the same way we’ve found great popularity in Los Angeles.”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but the experience provided at The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for those in the community and tourists alike. The three Los Angeles and one Dallas location share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design features such as large neon signs, iconic llama footprints and bubble-waffle shaped prints along the walls, of which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.