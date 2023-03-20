Domino's Offering Half-Off Pizzas Through March 26

Domino's is giving basketball fans a slam dunk of a deal. The brand is celebrating college basketball's biggest month by offering customers 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 26.

"Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week," says Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – customer and store experience. "What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price! We hope carryout and delivery customers alike take advantage of this great offer."

The 50 percent off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.