Edible Launches Rose Bouquets and Music Partnership with Air Supply Ahead of Valentine's Day

Edible gears up for its busiest holiday of the year, Valentine’s Day with a sweet announcement. The beloved brand is enhancing its FruitFlowers and Edible Music offerings with the launch of rose flower bouquets and a partnership with one of the top bands from the 80’s, Air Supply.

As the world’s leader in the gifts and treats category for 20 plus years with more than 1,000 locations globally, Edible is constantly innovating to provide its guests with an unmatched gifting category for every holiday – big or small. Valentine’s Day is no exception as the brand taps into one of the top ways to show people love with its rose flower bouquets, made possible thanks to Edible’s partnership with the number one producer of roses in the world which is located in Ecuador, and not to mention the featured artists on the brand’s sixth Edible Music album, multi-platinum record holders, Air Supply.

“We are super excited to announce our latest additions to our ever-evolving product line, as we approach our busiest holiday of the year,” says Cheikh Mboup, President and COO of Edible. “Our founder, Tariq Farid, started his career in the floral industry with his very own flower shop. Now, as we go back to our brand’s original roots, before Edible was the world’s leading gift and treat provider, it was a flower shop with a purpose. We are delighted that the same momentum Tariq created is still thriving and will continue to impact our guest’s purchasing habits for generations to come. Coinciding with our expansion of FruitFlowers, we are thrilled to be partnering with the iconic band Air Supply. The band’s lineup of rock hits will be a great addition to our Edible Music collection and will no doubt be a welcomed gift purchase this Valentine’s Day.”

Edible Music is hitting some high notes again this time by partnering with Australian sensations, multi-platinum record holders, and ARIA Hall of Fame members Air Supply. Available now through Valentine’s Day, you can purchase or gift an exclusive digital download of Air Supply’s new album, Love Letters before it’s available to the general public. This album is special to Edible because not only was Air Supply named the top band of the 80’s, but the band offers great tunes for all ages making them the perfect “cross generational” music for Edible’s guests to enjoy. In addition to the digital album, customers will also receive special access to an HD broadcast of Air Supply’s live performance of Love Letters at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL.

“We are honored to partner with Edible Arrangements this Valentine’s Day to celebrate love, which resonates strongly with our music and fans. We couldn’t imagine a better partner and platform for Love Letters, our live album and virtual concert experience.” – Graham Russell (singer/guitarist).

In addition to a wide variety of music genres, Edible’s FruitFlowers collection allows you to take a gift for your sweetheart to the next level. The rose bouquets are unique and suitable for every occasion. Edible will now offer a dozen roses bouquet filled with red, hot pink, lavender/light pink, and white roses.

As the brand gears up for the first major holiday of 2022, the additions to its gifting category follows a record-breaking year of sales in 2021, and Edible is ready to continue that momentum into the new year.