Fajita Pete’s Signs Deal to Grow in Puerto Rico

Fajita Pete’s, a leading Tex-Mex catering and delivery brand, announced it has signed an exclusive agreement with Puerto Madero Group, LLC, to open five locations in Puerto Rico over the next five years in San Juan, Guaynabo, Bayamón, Caguas and Dorado. The agreement represents a significant milestone for the chain’s growth strategy since it is the first location outside the continental United States.

“We are thrilled to expand our franchise into Puerto Rico,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder of Fajita Pete’s. “We believe that the people of Puerto Rico will appreciate our unique flavor profile and the exceptional quality that Fajita Pete’s brings to families and offices. We are excited to serve a new community and become an integral part of Puerto Rico’s culinary scene while also contributing in a small way to the economic growth and development on the island.”

Known for its fresh ingredients, flavorful seasonings, and sizzling fajitas, Fajita Pete’s has become a beloved favorite for food enthusiasts across Texas, Kansas, and Colorado. The menu features a wide range of made-from-scratch fajitas, golden flautas, cheesy quesadillas, and homemade sides. Whether enjoying a family dinner, hosting a special event, catering for an office, or looking for a satisfying meal on the go, Fajita Pete’s offers a variety of options to suit every taste and occasion.

Fajita Pete’s commitment to quality extends beyond its delicious cuisine. The franchise prides itself on exceptional customer service, ensuring that every guest feels like part of the Fajita Pete’s family. The franchise will also be actively involved in community initiatives and local partnerships, fostering a sense of belonging and giving back to the Puerto Rican community.

Fajita Pete’s is slated to open its first location in the bustling city of San Juan in Q4 of 2023. The franchise is already anticipating a warm reception from both local residents and tourists seeking a delicious and enjoyable dining experience for families and groups of any size.

Fajita Pete’s franchise opportunities offer entrepreneurs the chance to join a successful and rapidly growing brand. With comprehensive training and ongoing support, franchisees have access to the proven systems and recipes that have made Fajita Pete’s a trusted name in the industry.