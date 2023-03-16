Farmer Boys Launches Refreshed Franchising Initiative

Farmer Boys, the Southern-California based, one-of-a-kind fast-casual concept, is launching a refreshed franchising initiative designed to fuel the brand’s growth across the United States.

The unique farm-to-table restaurant concept has been rooted in family tradition since the brand’s inception in 1981. What once began as an idea by five brothers who grew up working on their family farm, has now grown to 100+ fast casual restaurants throughout California, Nevada and Arizona. The expansive menu features a range of menu items that are made fresh-to-order including burgers, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches and more, all made with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

As the brand embarks on an advanced franchise development initiative, Farmer Boys is leaning into its core differentiators like its award-winning burgers and exceptional customer service. The brand aims to continue bringing its restaurants to communities across the country and sharing its mindset that Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food.

“There is a reason Farmer Boys has established such a significant presence across the West Coast, and that’s because our approach to service is different,” says John Lucas, VP of franchise development at Farmer Boys. “As a family-founded brand with strong community ties, we have a unique commitment to maintaining that hometown mindset, which shines through in all aspects of our business. Our customers see this in our fresh local ingredients and excellent customer service, and our franchisees experience this through our solid support systems, all of which allow us to cultivate a restaurant experience unlike any other.”

In addition to the brand’s locally sourced approach, Farmer Boys provides an elevated level of service across all dining experiences, including drive-thru, dine-in, carry-out and delivery. The brand’s multi-channel capability provides a sense of hospitality, convenience and accessibility, which has allowed the brand to become deeply rooted in its communities.

Currently, of Farmer Boys’ 100+ locations, the brand operates more than 70 franchise locations alongside 31 franchise partners. The locations feature the brand’s innovative store design, structured training processes, and strong support systems throughout the opening process and beyond. Now, as Farmer Boys sets its sights on franchise expansion, the brand aims to open 50 locations over the next five years, with a goal to enter three new markets.

“We’ve set ambitious growth goals because we know that Farmer Boys is a standout brand,” says Joseph Ortiz, president and COO of Farmer Boys. “A large portion of our success comes from our dedication to building longstanding relationships with our guests and franchisees, and our commitment to delivering quality service across all aspects of the business. We’re confident that these efforts will translate into tangible growth for Farmer Boys, and we’re eager to continue building relationships with new franchisees and customers as we bring farm fresh food to more markets.”

As part of the brand’s commitment to giving back to its communities, Farmer Boys partners with local vendors, schools and nonprofits, and has raised more than one million dollars for children’s hospitals over the years. In fact, the brand has been a proud sponsor of the Loma Linda University Hospital for over two decades and supports various organizations with year-round fundraisers and initiatives.

Farmer Boys is seeking franchise partners who have a passion for the restaurant business and are eager to join an established legacy brand. Ideal franchise candidates have the financial means to develop, construct and grow multiple restaurants within a territory, and a commitment to delivering quality restaurant experiences to their communities. Qualified individuals are encouraged to apply.