Franchise FastLane, the No. 1 franchise acceleration and development company in the U.S., is revving up a new partnership with Cascadia Pizza Co.

Founded by Christian Buck in 2015 as a part-time pizza trailer, Cascadia Pizza Co. began with a simple mission of bringing delicious wood-fired pizza directly to the community. In 2019, Buck partnered with now-CEO Calvin Freatman and CFO Thomas Reinhard to open the first brick-and-mortar location, laying the foundation for the brand’s expansion. Based in Seattle, Cascadia Pizza Co. blends old-world techniques with new-world flavors, serving handcrafted pizzas that have earned a loyal following. Today, the company operates seven brick-and-mortar locations and five mobile food units across three states. With Franchise FastLane’s expertise, Cascadia Pizza Co. is accelerating its growth and bringing its signature pizza to more communities.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Franchise FastLane to share our unique, wood-fired pizza experience with more guests than ever before,” said Calvin Freatman, CEO of Cascadia Pizza Co. “From day one, our focus has been on great food and genuine hospitality, and this partnership will help us expand that mission in a meaningful way. With FastLane’s expertise and support, we’re giving restaurant owners and operators the opportunity to build successful businesses with multiple revenue streams, whether through brick-and-mortar locations or mobile food units. This is an exciting step forward for Cascadia Pizza Co. as we grow our presence in the flourishing pizza franchise segment.”

With a mission to responsibly drive growth for emerging franchises, Franchise FastLane evaluates hundreds of the best businesses to own, but only a select few are invited to join its portfolio of prestigious brands. Cascadia Pizza Co. is the most recent partner to be selected by Franchise FastLane based on several factors including its diverse and recurring revenue streams, low start-up costs, leadership with 40+ years of combined restaurant experience, industry potential and expansive franchise model. Additionally, Cascadia’s dedication to giving back—supporting hospitals, local shelters, and police departments—demonstrates their commitment to making a positive impact in the communities they serve.

“Christian and the Cascadia Pizza Co. team have built something truly special, and we couldn’t be more excited to help take their growth to the next level,”said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. “Their commitment to quality, hospitality and community connection sets them apart, and their flexible model — offering both brick-and-mortar locations and mobile food units — creates incredible opportunities for franchisees. With a proven concept and a product people love, Cascadia Pizza Co. is primed for expansion, and we’re proud to be part of their journey.”

Founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after she experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading sales for a national nutrition brand. Over the last nine years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 23 brands in its FastLane program and over 13 brands in its CarPool program. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, and value-added leadership tracks including the proprietary MasterMind courses. With each new partnership, brands aren’t just growing — they’re cruising and thriving in the FastLane.

Franchise FastLane is the ultimate solution for franchise growth, offering turnkey solutions that empower the most qualified brands. With a proven, time-tested methodology, Franchise FastLane rigorously vets franchisors and prioritizes brand health assessments to ensure only high-quality, trustworthy brands join the FastLane. By handling the heavy lifting — lead generation, consultant management and franchise sales — Franchise FastLane allows franchisors to focus on running their business and being the best partners for their franchisees.