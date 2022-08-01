Frankie Martin's Garden to Hold Grand Opening Ceremony

WHAT: Frankie Martin’s Garden, a Missouri food truck garden announced a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony which will be held on Wednesday, August 3.

From the creators of 9 Mile Garden, Missouri’s first food truck garden, Frankie Martin’s Garden features a similar family-friendly atmosphere. The Garden itself features a food truck staging area, a 2,400 square foot beer pavilion with the best craft breweries in the country, a stage for live music, and a 26’ LED wall for sports and entertainment. There are many shaded picnic tables, pergolas, and pavilions throughout the property along with a pickleball court, sand volleyball court and a wine and whiskey house.

WHO: Along with Larry Chapman of Seneca Commercial Real Estate and Brian Hardesty, Managing Partner of the Food Truck Gardens, co-owners of the endeavor include: Jeff and David Kolb of Kolb Grading LLC, Tom Mohan of Chapman Ventures LLC, and Michael & Kate Reiter from Cottleville Ventures, LLC.

WHERE: Frankie Martin’s Garden: 5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville, MO 63304

WHEN: Wednesday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m.

Lunch on Wednesday will kick off from 11am-2pm with trucks including Cluck Oink Moo, Mr. Papas 2 Go, Wok and Roll, and Woodson BBQ.

Dinner will run from 5-9pm with the BEAST Craft BBQ Co., SNSGoodies, Sugarfire Winghaven, Ukraft, Woodson BBQ.

MORE: Named in honor of late Cottleville resident Frank J. Martin, the food truck garden sits on a 2.74-acre site. Housed in his 770 square foot former residence is an impressive whiskey and wine bar with seating inside and a patio in the back. The menu features over 230 whiskeys and a large selection of fine wine, both from around the world. Bottles of wine are available for purchase to take out to the garden or to bring home to enjoy with friends and family.