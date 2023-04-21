Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Celebrating Third Store in Wichita, Kansas

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the popular Baja-style taco restaurant, is celebrating its third location in Wichita, KS on Saturday, April 22nd. The 5,528 -square-foot restaurant, owned and operated locally by ICT Taco Shop 3, LLC, opened in late 2022 and is located at 10728 W. 21st St. N, Wichita, KS.

The new Wichita Fuzzy’s location serves delicious Mexican fare including their famous queso, made-in-house guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, as well as main staples including Baja tacos, breakfast tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads, traditional sides, and drinks. Breakfast is served all day, and a kid’s menu featuring entrees children will love is also available. Additionally, the restaurant features a full bar serving Fuzzy’s famous Margaritas and Beeritas, ice-cold beer, and cocktails.

“We’re excited to celebrate our third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita and have seen our scratch-made food and chill vibes really resonate with the West Wichita community,” says owner Whitney Reitz. “We invite everyone out to join us for our grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 22nd and to celebrate with a Fuzzy’s Margarita and our famous Baja tacos with drink deals and $2 tacos all day.”

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is hosting an official grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 22nd, starting at 10am, where the first 50 guests in line will receive Free Tacos for a Year* and the first 100 guests will receive a complimentary Fuzzy’s t-shirt.

When guests enter the space they’ll feel the relaxed atmosphere, enhanced by an enclosed patio with garage doors that roll open and seats 48 guests. A large Fuzzy’s fish hangs from the ceiling of the dining room and vibrant painted walls enhance the space.

The West Wichita location offers service seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm Sunday-Thursday and 10am to 11pm Friday and Saturday. For any questions, please call Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 316-260-2701. Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with specials and local happenings. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has 138 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 18 states. For a full list of locations please visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.