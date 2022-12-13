Hardee's Launches 2 for $5 Breakfast Biscuit Meal Deal

National Biscuits and Gravy Day is this week on Dec. 14 and it’s the perfect time to celebrate with Hardee’s very own biscuit and gravy meal. Hardee’s freshly-baked biscuit is smothered in sausage gravy and will satisfy all your savory breakfast cravings starting at $3.29 the perfect way to start the day!

Alongside the decadent Biscuits and Gravy menu offering, the brand is offering various Breakfast Biscuits in a 2 for $5 meal deal through February. Customers can choose two of the following options like the Sausage & Egg Biscuit, Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit; Biscuit n Gravy and Country Fried Steak Biscuit from Dec. 14 through Feb.7 for just $2! Whether you’re surprising a loved one with breakfast in bed or bringing your favorite co-worker a treat before work, the wide variety of options makes this meal deal fit for anyone!