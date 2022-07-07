Hot Heat Burritos Launches New Chorizo Nachos Featuring Doritos

Summer just got a little hotter at Hot Head Burritos with the new Chorizo Nachos featuring Doritos Flamin’ Hot chips. Available for a Limited Time Only, this fiery dish will wow your taste buds. Fresh Chorizo was brought in special for these super tasty nachos that include Queso, Wild Salsa, pinto beans, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Hot Head Sauce and a little sour cream to cool it down just a touch. When paired with the new Mountain Dew Spark, you will want to come back again and again… and bring your friends. Doritos Flamin’ Hot can also be added to any burrito or bowl to add some kick to your favorite combo.

“We pride ourselves on being big on flavor with our 12 sauces that range from Mild to Wild so the addition of the Doritos Flamin’ Hot will surely be a hit with our customers,” states Hot Head Burrito Founder and President Ray Wiley. “I know you will love it just as much as I do!”

All Burritos and Bowls at Hot Head are fully customizable with over 30 fresh and flavorful ingredients and sauces ranging from traditional taco sauce to Jalapeno Ranch to Teriyaki to straight habanero. Burritos, bowls, nachos and quesadillas are also available “Toasted” - crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds. Keto and Paleo friendly options are also available plus the Nutrition Calculator on the Hot Head Burritos’ website allows customers to meet their personal dietary goals and easily see the calorie and nutrition results https://hotheadburritos.com/nutrition.

On-line ordering for convenient customer pick-up is available at all 85 Hot Head locations and delivery is available at all Hot Head locations via Doordash, GrubHub, Postmates, and UberEats based on delivery service availability.

Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to 85 locations in 7 states. Hot Head Burritos restaurant offers a wide variety of Mexican food including burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, salsas with a focus on their 12 unique sauces from Mild to Wild. Beer and Margaritas are also available at select locations.

Hot Head Burritos offers both individual unit franchises and Area Development. Opportunities for experienced, multi-unit operators.