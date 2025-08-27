HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is welcoming fall with the launch of its newest limited-time flavor: Caramel Apple Iced Tea. Available starting Labor Day, Monday, September 1, this seasonal blend offers a refreshing yet cozy twist on a classic summer beverage, inviting guests to sip into fall with something both familiar and entirely new.

Crafted with a blend of black tea leaves, rooibos leaves, cinnamon bark, apple peels, and natural caramel and apple flavors, Caramel Apple Iced Tea brings together crisp apple and smooth caramel for a nostalgic nod to autumn. It’s rich, refreshing, and just the right amount of sweet, perfect for savoring all season long.

“Caramel and apple are two of the most quintessential fall flavors, and we saw an opportunity to bring them together in a way that’s both unique and true to our brand,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO.

Nielsen added, “Caramel Apple Iced Tea captures the essence of the season in a way only HTeaO can: freshly brewed, handcrafted, and totally craveable. It’s another creative way to show that iced tea isn’t just for summer.”

For an extra indulgent fall moment, guests can pair the new Caramel Apple Iced Tea with a variety of seasonal snacks available in-store. Favorites include the Just Desserts Carrot Cake Cupcake, Milk Bar’s Super Crunchy Cookies in Cinnamon Toast, and Chunk Nibbles in Apple Cinnamon, each one adding a cozy, craveable layer to the Caramel Apple experience.

The Caramel Apple Iced Tea will be available at participating HTeaO locations nationwide for a limited time through the fall and winter seasons.