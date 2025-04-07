HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, is turning up the flavor with the launch of HTeaO Refreshers—a brand-new product line of fruit-forward beverages designed to deliver a refreshing boost with natural energy. This exciting addition marks a major evolution for the brand, reinforcing HTeaO as the go-to destination for all things refreshment.

Rolling out in all HTeaO locations on April 11, the HTeaO Refreshers lineup delivers an invigorating burst of flavor, combining Monin Glacier Clear, premium fruit syrups, and a splash of lemonade for a vibrant, thirst-quenching experience. Two of these beverages also feature HTeaO’s signature tea, adding a sense of familiarity to this exciting lineup. The Refreshers flavors include:

The Razzler – A crisp blend of Monin Glacier Clear, vibrant blue raspberry syrup, and a splash of lemonade, delivering a tangy twist of sweet berry brilliance.

Mango Tango – A tropical fusion of Monin Glacier Clear, sweet pineapple syrup, and juicy Sweet Mango Fresco iced tea, balanced with a splash of lemonade for a smooth, energizing sip.

Cherry Peach Tea Lemonade – A refreshing mix of Monin Glacier Clear, crisp cucumber concentrate, rich stone fruit syrup, and sweet Georgia peach iced tea, brightened with lemonade and a squeeze of lime for the perfect fruity refreshment.

HTeaO Refreshers provides fans a tea-licious perk-me-up that’s both flavorful and functional. With this new offering, HTeaO is expanding its menu beyond its signature iced teas, offering guests an entirely new way to fuel their day with bold flavors and natural energy.

This latest launch is part of HTeaO’s ongoing commitment to product innovation. Since January 2024, the brand has introduced exciting new products, including Free Rein Coffee Company and Just Desserts. Earlier this year, HTeaO also introduced a partnership with poppi, the popular prebiotic soda, further broadening its lineup of functional and flavorful beverages. These strategic expansions reinforce HTeaO’s mission to be the premier destination for refreshing, high-quality drinks and snacks beyond just iced tea.

“These drinks are designed to provide a revitalizing lift without compromising on taste, making them the ultimate pick-me-up for any time of day,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “We’re known for iced tea, but we’re evolving to become a destination for all types of refreshment. Last year, we introduced the HTeaO Energy Shots, giving our customers a quick and convenient way to fuel their day. Now, with our new lineup of energizing drinks, we’re continuing that momentum by offering even more ways for our guests to customize their experience and stay refreshed.”

Heath continues, “We can’t wait for our customers to experience these vibrant, energizing drinks and make them a part of their daily routine.”

HTeaO Refreshers will be available at all HTeaO locations nationwide beginning April 11.