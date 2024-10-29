HTeaO, the leading iced tea franchise in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shane Clark as Chief Development Officer and Michael Stoddard as Vice President of IT. Both executives bring extensive experience in their fields, positioning HTeaO for continued growth and operational excellence as the brand expands nationwide.

Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer

With over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate and construction, Shane Clark joins HTeaO as Chief Development Officer. Clark previously served as Chief Development Officer at Quality Brand Group LLC (QBG), a large-scale, multi-concept franchisee organization that operates a total of 180+ Dunkin’, Baskin Robbins, and Buffalo Wild Wing Go locations across five states. Under his leadership, QBG earned the distinction of 2023 Dunkin’ Brands National Developer of the Year for its exceptional expansion efforts. In his new role, Clark will oversee real estate strategy, site selection, and construction management at HTeaO, driving the brand’s national expansion strategy. Based in the DFW Metroplex, Clark is excited to apply his extensive experience to help HTeaO become a neighborhood staple across the country. “My goal is to help expand HTeaO’s presence by creating a streamlined, scalable development process that meets our high standards and resonates with each community we enter,” said Clark. “With a talented team and a dynamic brand, I’m confident we can make HTeaO a favorite stop in neighborhoods nationwide.”

Michael Stoddard, Vice President of IT

Michael Stoddard brings a wealth of IT expertise to HTeaO, having rebuilt technology systems for several large, distributed brands from the ground up. With notable tenures at Taco Bueno, On the Border, Pei Wei, and Main Event, Stoddard has extensive experience designing scalable IT infrastructures, commercial POS systems, and back-office technologies to support rapid brand growth. In his role as VP of IT, Stoddard will be responsible for all aspects of HTeaO’s technology strategy, including launching a new app, introducing gift cards, and building an IT department capable of supporting HTeaO’s ambitious growth plans. “I’m passionate about finding technology solutions that improve processes and rolling them out system-wide to make a direct impact in the field,” Stoddard shared. “I’m excited to bring this approach to HTeaO as we work to enhance our technology for both our customers and our franchisees.”

“With these strategic additions to our leadership team, HTeaO is further equipped to meet our growth objectives and fulfill our mission to ‘Brew Purpose’ in every community we serve,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “Both Shane and Michael bring invaluable experience and passion, and we’re thrilled to have them join us as we build an impactful future for HTeaO.”

HTeaO’s commitment to offering ultra-premium tea, water, and coffee products is underscored by its continuous investment in talent and innovation, setting the stage for an exciting period of growth and development.