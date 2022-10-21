Hungry Howie's Opens Unit in Clayton, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.

The new Hungry Howie’s in Clayton is owned by multi-unit franchisees Randall Moran and Robert Wasden. Each with over 15 years of combined experience in the quick-service industry, Moran and Wasden have worked their way up in restaurant management. Originally from Florida and fans of the Hungry Howie’s brand, Moran and Wasden purchased a pre-existing Hungry Howie’s location in 2021 at 2318 Paintersmill Drive in Fayetteville, NC. This new Clayton location marks their second Hungry Howie’s store. The duo will open a third Hungry Howie’s location at 550 North Reilly Road in Fayetteville in late November 2022 near Fort Bragg Reilly Gate and already looking at opportunities to further expand the brand’s presence in North Carolina.

“Owning and operating our first Hungry Howie's restaurant in Fayetteville has been an incredible, whirlwind experience,” says Randall Moran. “We are ecstatic to grow our business and introduce the Clayton community to the delicious, flavored crust, fresh ingredients, and impeccable service that Hungry Howie's is known for.”

“I grew up on Hungry Howie’s pizza and I’m excited to bring my favorite pizza chain to the area,” says Robert Wasden. “I’ve enjoyed introducing the high-quality Flavored Crust pizzas to Cumberland County in Fayetteville. I can’t wait for the Johnston community to fall in love with the brand as much as I did.”

“When you have true fans of the brand like Randall and Robert with a strong desire to join our growing family, it’s a testament to how community-focused our stores are,” says Steve Clough, Director of Franchise Development at Hungry Howie’s. “We’re not just in the pizza business - we’re also in the people business of building relationships with our customers and becoming a pillar of the community. Randall and Robert are a great representation of Hungry Howie’s company values, and we look forward to their continued success in North Carolina.”

Hungry Howie’s newest Clayton store is located at 9145 Cleveland Rd Suite 103, Clayton, NC 27520. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PM and Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM.