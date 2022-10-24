Ike's Love and Sandwiches to Open New Location in Avondale, Arizona

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Avondale. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 13070 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., Ste C3, Avondale, AZ 85392. The grand opening will be Friday, November 4.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening. “We’re opening in Avondale because so many people hit me up on social asking me to open there. Arizona always shows me so much love and it makes me want to spend more time in Arizona. Come see me at the opening and be the first to try the two new sandwiches I made just for the Ikesters in Avondale.”

Ike will personally host a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, November 4 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Avondale will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Phoenix Raceway” made with fried chicken, bacon, Ike's Cool Ranch Buffalo, and gouda cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Coldwater” a vegetarian version of our “Phoenix Raceway” with vegan fried chicken, Ike's Cool Ranch Buffalo, and gouda cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “Avondale is our 9th store in the Phoenix area. We’re growing faster in Phoenix than anywhere else because there is such a loyal fan base that just loves our sandwiches. We’ll be opening new locations in Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa and more very soon.”

“The love we are getting from Arizona Ike’s fans has been phenomenal,” says Chief Marketing Officer, Renae Scott. “Businesses love our catering program and fans are flocking to our rewards program which gives each person $5 off just for signing up!”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.