Jersey Mike’s Subs and Best Buddies International, a nonprofit committed to fostering one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living and family support opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), are partnering to raise funds and awareness for the organization’s mission of inclusion.

This weekend, on Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales at the company’s nearly 3,000 locations nationwide to Best Buddies.

“We’d like to invite you to Jersey Mike’s this weekend when 20 percent of all sales will be donated to help Best Buddies build a more inclusive world where everyone can thrive,” said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “Raising up together, we always make a difference.”

Jersey Mike’s is working with Best Buddies to establish employment opportunities within Jersey Mike’s restaurants for individuals with IDD, allowing them to earn an income and continuously and independently support themselves. A dozen Jersey Mike’s locations are currently accessing this untapped workforce, and a roll-out of the program in additional cities is underway.

To promote this initiative, Jersey Mike’s is running a national TV commercial featuring Best Buddies participants.

“In my 35 years in this field, I have never worked with a company more generous and committed to local community support than Jersey Mike’s,” said Anthony K. Shriver, founder and CEO of Best Buddies International. “They are an example of everything that is fantastic about our country—generosity and kindness—and their dedication to our mission underscores the positive impact businesses can make within their communities.”