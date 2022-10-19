The Kebab Shop to Open Three Stores in Fall

The Kebab Shop will open three new locations this fall: Almaden Ranch in San Jose, and Northridge followed by El Segundo in Los Angeles. Joining dozens of other outposts in San Diego, LA, Orange County, and the Bay Area as well as Austin, TX, The Kebab Shop’s newest locations will celebrate their grand openings with free kebab wraps and introductions to the team behind this remarkable restaurant concept.

A powerful drive to share their vibrant, flavorful cuisine with those who want to “kebab their own way and experience a different kind of Mediterranean” has fueled their growth from their modest origins in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood in 2007 to 29 shops in California and Texas with another 6 in development, including their first South Florida location set to open in early 2023.

Accolades have poured in, with San Diego Magazine awarding The Kebab Shop “Best Overall,” “Best Cheap Eats,” and “Best Fries,” in their annual Best Restaurants 2022. From hearty entrees off the rotisserie and grill and refreshing, nutritious side salads like kale and quinoa, Mediterranean chickpea, and Greek, The Kebab Shop’s menu boasts a wide appeal that has encouraged rapid expansion.

“Fifteen years and 29 locations later, we’re grateful for the opportunity to share The Kebab Shop with new communities,” says Wally Sadat, Chief Marketing Officer. “Along with our recent Bay Area, Los Angeles and Austin growth, we’re ready to expand across the nation with our recently signed lease in South Florida.”

With the U.S. fast-casual dining market’s annual sales exceeding $47 billion, The Kebab Shop is poised to continue expanding its reach in markets across America with its friendly, inviting atmosphere, talented culinary team, and signature garlic yogurt sauce that hasn’t changed in 15 years—a customer favorite and must-try. Dine in at any of their locations, with comfortable, custom-designed interiors and patios that seat 40-60 guests, or enjoy takeout, delivery, and catering via their website.