With two years under its belt as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is gearing up for the 2024-2025 season with a playbook filled with fan-centered promotions, delicious pizza and incredible value.

To kick off this NFL season, Little Caesars will celebrate its fans by making all deliveries totally fee-free. Starting during season kickoff, orders placed through the Little Caesars app or online at LittleCaesars.com will have a $0 delivery fee, with no additional service or small order fees.

“We are so excited to build on the momentum from the last two years of this partnership, starting with offering free delivery once again for season kickoff, helping football fans and pizza lovers make the most of their game day experience,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “Little Caesars has always been the value leader in the pizza space, and our partnership with the NFL has been incredibly successful in bringing that value to even more fans. As football and pizza are a perfect match, we’re excited to offer free delivery once again this season, making it easier for football fans and pizza lovers to enjoy the game with their favorite Little Caesars pizza.”

In its third year, Little Caesars is also bringing back the popular Pizza!Pizza! Pregame, a fan-favorite tradition. It will be launched alongside Little Caesars brand-new challenge program, which is designed to incentivize guests to accept challenges and earn rewards in the Little Caesars app. The Pizza!Pizza! Pregame kicks off on September 5, allowing guests to participate by joining Little Caesars Challenges on gamedays and ordering their favorite pizzas and more!

To further elevate excitement, Little Caesars is building a dream team by partnering with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, among others, to star in a series of commercials centering around Little Caesars role as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL. Also, through Little Caesars longstanding partnership with Pepsi, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will have a leading role in a primetime advertisement focused on the Pizza!Pizza! Pregame promotion.

Little Caesars is also partnering with several NFL teams to feature specialized branding and in-game activations in their local markets throughout the season. Participating teams include the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans.

Little Caesars and the NFL have a strong track record of giving back to the community, and they’re ready to tackle this year’s partnership with even more heart. As part of the game plan, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a restaurant on wheels, will be rolling into key NFL event cities throughout the year. Teaming up with the League, they’ll serve up pizza to communities in need, continuing their tradition of making a difference off the field.

The first serving will celebrate the kickoff of the 2024 season in the home of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on September 4. Partnering with Downtown Council of Kansas City’s community services center, The Beehive, and NourishKC’s Kansas City Community Kitchen, pizza will be served to more than 600 people. The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served nearly 4 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces. Last season, the Love Kitchen and NFL together served more than 2,000 people throughout four servings.