Local Kitchens, the category-defining restaurant brand known for its menu collaborations with award-winning chefs, has appointed Jay Gentile as its new Chief Executive Officer. This leadership transition comes as Co-Founders, Andrew Munday and Jon Goldsmith, step away from day-to-day operations, with Goldsmith continuing as Chairman of the Board.

Gentile brings a wealth of experience in scaling and evolving restaurant brands, most recently leading Veggie Grill and its family of concepts. With a deep background in operations and market expansion, he successfully introduced and grew Caffè Nero in the U.S. while driving strategic growth for industry leaders like Legal Sea Foods, Au Bon Pain, and Morton’s of Chicago. Since joining Local Kitchens two years ago—most recently as President—Gentile has played a pivotal role in the company’s transformation, leading efforts to turn negative four-wall EBITDA positive, refine the in-store guest experience, and evolve the brand’s menu strategy.

“Jay has been instrumental in shaping Local Kitchens into the thriving brand it is today,” said Goldsmith. “His leadership balances innovation with tradition, and he has the vision and operational expertise to establish Local Kitchens as a category-defining brand in the fast-casual space.”

As CEO, Gentile will focus on accelerating Local Kitchens’ evolution and next phase of growth with key priorities including:

Strategic Expansion into Southern California – Launching the brand’s first location outside of Northern California with a flagship opening in Studio City, Los Angeles. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader expansion strategy, featuring an elevated dine-in experience, refreshed branding, and a reimagined guest journey.

– Launching the brand’s first location outside of Northern California with a flagship opening in Studio City, Los Angeles. This milestone marks the beginning of a broader expansion strategy, featuring an elevated dine-in experience, refreshed branding, and a reimagined guest journey. Driving Sustainable Profitability – Strengthening financial performance with a focus on increasing four-wall EBITDA, optimizing operations, and enhancing unit economics to support long-term growth.

– Strengthening financial performance with a focus on increasing four-wall EBITDA, optimizing operations, and enhancing unit economics to support long-term growth. Elevating Brand Identity & Market Differentiation – Further refining the brand’s identity and platform to craft a compelling, distinctive narrative in the fast-casual space. This includes establishing a more cohesive presence across in-store and digital touchpoints to deepen brand equity and foster a stronger emotional connection with guests.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Local Kitchens,” said Gentile. “We’ve built a strong foundation, and now we have the opportunity to transform the brand in a way that brings our chef collaborations, menu innovation, and in-store experience to life in a more meaningful way. I’m honored to step into this role and help shape the future of Local Kitchens.”

With expansion into new markets on the horizon, Gentile’s leadership marks a strategic shift toward scalability, brand strength, and fostering deeper guest connections. Local Kitchens remains committed to delivering best-in-class culinary experiences by bringing together some of the most talented chefs to create exclusive, chef-driven menus that guests can’t find anywhere else.