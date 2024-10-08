Spooky season is here, and McAlister’s Deli just launched this year’s hottest fall flavor – a Caramel Apple Lemonade. Witch’s Brew is a bewitchingly delicious old-fashioned lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and a wicked addition of caramel apple syrup.

Also new at McAlister’s is a Trick-or-Treat Cookie, which is a sweet, buttery cookie, sprinkled with festive orange and purple Halloween colors and a spooky cream cheese filling.

Both menu items will be available through Oct. 31 at McAlister’s Deli locations nationwide, while supplies last.