Mountain Mike's Pizza Celebrates Sixth Year as Official Pizza of San Francisco 49ers with New Activations

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 45 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, dough made fresh daily, and toppings to the edge is excited to unveil its new pro football activations to kick off the highly anticipated 2023 season. The promotions support the brand’s longstanding commitment to sports fans, families and the communities they serve, while further activating Mountain Mike’s proud role as the Official Pizza of the San Francisco 49ers, a partnership the brand has enjoyed with the legendary team since 2018.

Mountain Mike’s will celebrate 49ers’ Fan Appreciation Day during the last game of the regular season on January 6 or 7, 2024 with the return of its popular Kick It To Win $49,000 Field Goal Sweepstakes. 2023 marks the third year of the fan-friendly campaign, in which two (2) lucky Mountain Rewards® members will take the field to attempt to kick a field goal from the 25-yard line during halftime of the week 18 game between the 49ers and the Rams at Levi’s Stadium. Any participant who succeeds in kicking the field goal will win $49K. In addition to the kickers’ chance to win a ‘mountain’ of ‘dough,’ fans at the game will be able to participate in other in-stadium engagement activities during halftime for their chance to win prizes and partake in specials.

“For more than four decades, Mountain Mike’s has delivered memorable experiences for players, teams, leagues and entire communities of passionate fans who love sports, and our activations this year are underpinned by this enthusiasm,” says Jim Metevier, President and COO of Mountain Mike’s Pizza. “Our Bay Area origin story fuels tremendous pride in our San Francisco 49ers partnership, and we know our many fans throughout the West will be keeping an eye on this talented squad, especially with so many football- and pizza-themed promos launching, including a ticket giveaway to the 49ers home opener – a nationally televised prime time game in week 3.”

In addition to the brand’s in-stadium activation in January, Mountain Mike’s is ensuring fans will be cheering on the 49ers from the week 1 kickoff until the game clock expires in week 18 with the When the 49ers Win, You Win campaign. For every 49er victory during the 2023 regular season, Mountain Mike’s Mountain Rewards® members will receive 49% off a large pizza valid the following Tuesday and Wednesday, through the Mountain Rewards app, giving even the most casual fans a reason to celebrate. See program rules for details and restrictions at www.mountainmikespizza.com/football.