Multi-Format Restaurant Group DIG Partners with Thanx

Thanx, the leading loyalty engine and guest engagement platform for restaurants and brick-and-mortar retailers today announces their partnership with DIG, the multi-city, multi-format restaurant group with a core focus on vegetable-forward cooking. DIG’s new iOS and Android apps come complete with a revamped loyalty program, DIG Rewards, and a digital ordering experience. While the app and new loyalty program launched in early 2021, DIG has already seen success in digital check average growth (+24%), trackable revenue, and program engagement.

The investment in digital strategy transformation comes at the heels of the company’s full re-brand, reinvigorating the sustainability-focused restaurant, in response to COVID-19 challenges. With the enhanced program, DIG gains unprecedented insight into customers’ purchasing behaviors, allowing for more personal communication with guests and sophisticated targeted marketing to incentivize direct ordering, competing against third-party prevalence ushered in by the pandemic.

Seeking maximum flexibility and ownership of their consumer experience, DIG selected industry-leading guest engagement and retention platform Thanx to power their custom digital solution. The Thanx platform integrates seamlessly with DIG’s bespoke app interface, created in partnership with Happy COG agency, and powers the rewards-based loyalty program built on top of modern cloud technology and APIs. This compatibility means DIG maintains control of their app experience while up-leveling to better data capture, automated enrollment, easy-to-use marketing tools, and best-in-class integration with online ordering provider, Open Tender (previously, Brandibble).

Updated with a frictionless ordering and checkout process for customers, earning points through the program is easier than ever for both digital and in-store guests. This upgrade in guest experience requires no QR codes, plastic cards, or phone numbers to track purchasing. Customers need only swipe their credit card or upload a receipt to earn rewards progress.

“As a growing restaurant group, having a cohesive and personalized loyalty program is critical to providing a best-in-class customer experience. We are thrilled we found the right partner in Thanx to deliver on that while integrating seamlessly with our new app interface. With the insights Thanx provides, we can offer a tailored and scalable loyalty program that will allow us to better serve our guests in current and future markets," says Tracy Kim, COO of DIG.

With DIG Rewards, guests receive $5 just by enrolling with the easy-to-use signup process - no passwords required - and continue to earn $5 for every $50 spent. With accumulated points for every purchase made, guests can move up the kitchen ranks into engaging loyalty tiers such as “Sous Chef,” which includes birthday and referral rewards, all the way through “Executive Chef” to enjoy free monthly featured menu items and bowls.

Members of DIG’s former loyalty program don’t have to worry about losing past points progress or transferring account information. All reward progress at the time of transition is automatically saved and merged into the customer's new DIG Rewards account. Designed for scalability, reliability, and flexibility, the Thanx platform is lauded for similarly smooth transitions for other merchants looking to migrate off of outdated digital loyalty platforms.