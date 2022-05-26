Nékter Juice Bar Enters DoorDash's Ghost Kitchen

At its founding in 2010 Nékter Juice Bar set out to make healthier, plant-based and nutritious food affordable and accessible to anyone that wanted to live a healthier lifestyle. Fast forward to today, and now as America’s leading 100% authentic juice bar experience with 170 U.S. locations, Nékter Juice Bar is furthering that mission through a new partnership with DoorDash Kitchens in Redwood City in Northern California beginning May 19, 2022. The partnership enables Nékter to establish an immediate foothold and presence in a previously unreached market and introduce residents in the area to the healthy dining brand.

To celebrate this fresh entry into Redwood City and its environs, local guests will receive $5 off their first order with a subtotal of $18 or more now through June 19, 2022, using promo code NEKTER at checkout.

“Leveraging innovative partnerships like this one with DoorDash Kitchens allows Nékter Juice Bar to reach more communities rapidly and more efficiently without compromising our values and high standards,” says Steve Schulze, CEO and co-founder, Nékter Juice Bar. “We hear frequently from people around the country asking us to bring Nékter into their neighborhoods and this innovative delivery-forward model allows us to make that happen quickly while also introducing our brand to new customers and potential franchisees.”

During the initial roll-out, Nékter will offer a limited menu for delivery and pickup fulfilled through DoorDash Kitchens located at 1531 Main Street in Redwood City. Guests can order through DoorDash from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily.