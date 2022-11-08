Nekter Juice Bar Partners with Fetch to Upgrade its Rewards Program

Nekter Juice Bar, America’s freshest juice bar experience with 330 locations open or in development across the country, has partnered with Fetch, America's top consumer-rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, to complement and augment Nekter’s robust and popular rewards program that counts more than 1.2 million loyalty members. Both the Nekter and Fetch apps can be found on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Nekter Juice Bar’s loyal fans already enjoy abundant exclusive rewards including free items, birthday treats and seasonal perks that can be earned quickly and easily with each purchase through the healthy lifestyle brand’s app. By partnering with Fetch, Nekter is giving consumers even more ways to save money and earn rewards with every purchase.

Fetch works directly with major CPG companies, restaurants and retailers to provide consumers access to special offers and free rewards every time they submit any paper or electronic receipt. Fetch members can visit their neighborhood Nekter and submit photos of their receipts to earn Fetch rewards. Fetch also accepts receipts from purchases made via the Nekter app.

“Integrating Fetch into our brand loyalty program will support our mission to inspire our guests to live healthier,” says Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nekter Juice Bar. “While the ultimate reward for making positive lifestyle changes is optimal wellness, adding in more rewards to that decision process can make it more sustainable and fun.”

With more than 17 million monthly active users submitting 8.5 million purchase transactions per day, Fetch captures more than $135 billion in consumer spend annually, making the platform equivalent to the nation's fifth largest and fastest-growing retailer. The partnership with Fetch will also provide Nekter with valuable and actionable insights to enhance guest loyalty, increase sales and foot traffic.

“Fetch isn’t just a rewards app – it’s a powerful consumer-engagement platform that can drive real business results for partners across verticals, including those with existing loyalty programs,” says David Sommer, Chief Customer Officer, Fetch. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nekter Juice Bar and providing consumers an easy way to save money and earn rewards as we accelerate our expansion into the restaurant space.”