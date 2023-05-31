Nick the Greek Opens 60th Location in Visalia

Nick the Greek, a Northern California-based chain serving up authentic Greek street food, has opened its 60th restaurant in Visalia, California. Operated by Nick Taptelis and his partners, experienced franchisees who operate eight other Nick the Greek locations, the new store brings the brand’s beloved souvlaki and gyros to California’s booming Central Valley and expands Nick the Greek’s footprint throughout California. The 60-store milestone comes as the brand is on pace to open 20 more restaurants throughout the Western United States, projecting 80 locations open by the end of 2023.

Nick the Greek, established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick, and Baby Nick Tsigaris, has grown rapidly since its founding, adding dozens of new locations and increasing its store count by nearly 100% in the last three years. With 80 restaurants in sight, the brand is poised to begin its 10-year anniversary year in 2024 having more than doubled its footprint since 2020.

“We started Nick the Greek as an homage to the food we grew up with; we are so incredibly proud of the quality and the taste of the food Nick the Greek offers, and we still know now what we knew when we started this journey – that people who experience authentic Greek street food keep coming back for more,” says Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nick the Greek. “The demand we’ve seen over the past several years has surpassed anything we could have hoped for, and as we continue to build this brand, we are reminded that reaching our 60-store milestone so early in our history is proof that we’re just getting started.”

Nick the Greek proudly maintains 50+ locations throughout California, along with restaurants in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Kansas and Utah. As the brand grows strategically in the Western United States, its sights are set on Missouri as its next state debut, with additional development activities currently underway in many existing markets.

“2023 ushered in a new era of growth for Nick the Greek, and as we approach our tenth year in business next year, we are looking forward to celebrating that anniversary on the heels of one of the most significant periods of development in our history,” adds Komiel Mohsen, Chief Operations Officer of Nick the Greek. “As we continue to ink additional deals and grow with new and existing franchisees who share our vision, we are thrilled with the runway we have in front of us and remain confident that Nick the Greek will continue establishing itself as a dining destination in communities throughout the Western United States and beyond.”

Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a space for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space. By strategically establishing locations in high-visibility downtown metro areas, Nick the Greek has reached large audiences, steadily developing a diverse and devoted fan base. With dozens of restaurants in development, Nick the Greek is primed to continue expansion. The brand has identified key markets throughout the Western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with a progressive fast casual brand on the rise.