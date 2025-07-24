Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in America, and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) are proud to announce a monumental achievement: crossing the $200 million fundraising milestone in their partnership. This significant sum, raised primarily through the generosity of Panda Express guests and associates in-store, directly supports programs and services at CMN Hospitals member children’s hospitals across the U.S., positively impacting the mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being of young patients and their families.

At the heart of this transformative partnership are the Panda Cares Centers of Hope, dedicated spaces within children’s hospitals designed to provide a holistic environment for healing. These centers offer a crucial reprieve from the traditional hospital setting. Ranging from vibrant playrooms and engaging playgrounds to critical spaces housing therapies like art, pet, and music, and unique areas such as outdoor gardens, chapels, and libraries, these Centers of Hope are carefully curated to foster courage, strength, and joy for children and their families during challenging times.

“We are immensely proud of the impact we’ve made together with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and this $200 million milestone is a testament to the incredible compassion and commitment of our Panda Express guests and associates,” said Peggy Cherng, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Panda Express. “Every donation, large or small, has directly contributed to creating spaces of hope and healing, allowing children to focus on being kids.”

Beyond this incredible financial milestone, the partnership’s tangible impact is evident in the expanding network of Panda Cares Centers of Hope. These unique centers join 72 existing locations that provide vital resources and comfort to children and their families in their local communities. Additional openings are slated throughout the year in locations such as Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia, SC, Duke Children’s in [Durham, NC], St. Luke’s Children’s in Boise, ID, and UMC Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, TX.

“The partnership with Panda Express has profoundly impacted our ability for our member hospitals to provide comprehensive, child-centered care,” said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “The Panda Cares Centers of Hope embody our shared focus of changing kids’ health to change the future by addressing every aspect of a child’s needs. We are incredibly grateful for Panda’s unwavering dedication and the collective generosity that has made this milestone possible.”