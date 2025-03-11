On the hunt for a pot of gold this St. Patrick’s Day? No need to look for a rainbow, because this year, Panera is serving up a little extra luck with the Pot of Gold, a first-of-its-kind, green bread bowl filled with Panera’s signature Mac & Cheese, available in select markets and sure to add extra magic to your day.

Available in limited quantities on March 16 and 17 in the greater St. Louis, Boston, New York City and Chicago markets, Panera’s signature Sourdough Bread Bowl is going green and filled with what many consider true gold: creamy, gooey Mac & Cheese. Guests in the participating cities will be able to purchase their very own Pot of Gold via the Panera app, web, or kiosk in cafe.

Not lucky enough to find a pot of gold in your city? Not to worry – Panera fans can still take part in the fun by entering the Panera Pot of Gold Sweepstakes for a chance to win free Panera Mac & Cheese for a year. Just text the word LUCKY to 31261 between March 16 and 21 to sign up for marketing texts and be entered for a chance to win. In addition, MyPanera members nationwide can enjoy a reward for $2 off any size Mac & Cheese on March 16 and 17.

“This St. Patrick’s Day, we’re serving up a little luck and a lot of comfort with our very own Pot of Gold,” said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. “There’s no better way to get through the last few cold days of winter than with our signature Mac & Cheese wrapped in a delicious Bread Bowl. We hope our guests enjoy this festive way to celebrate the holiday Panera style.”