Papa Johns Releases New Crispy Parm Pizza

Papa Johns continues to showcase its position as a leader in product innovation, this time by unveiling a pizza that takes cheese where we’ve never had it before – underneath the crust.

The new Crispy Parm Pizza is available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members starting Monday, January 30 and for all fans starting Thursday, February 2.

Because there’s no such thing as too much cheese, we’ve added delicious parmesan cheese on the bottom, too. Go ahead, flip it over and look for yourself!

Papa Johns Crispy Parm Pizza features our thin crust seasoned with a blend of shredded parmesan-Romano cheeses and can be ordered with the customer’s toppings of choice. The Crispy Parm Pizza delivers on Papa Johns BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. promise by offering the high-quality taste fans know and love, now with an added crispy bite provided by the cheesy crust baked to perfection.

Crispy Parm Pizza is the latest menu innovation from Papa Johns, following Papa Bowls and Papa Bites. “At Papa Johns, we pride ourselves on our dedication to innovation. For this product, we set our sights on one of the most fundamental pizza ingredients—cheese,” says Kimberly Bean, VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning. “We have taken cheese where we’ve never had it before—flipping the pizza over and putting it underneath the crust. In doing so, we are providing consumers with more ability to customize their pizza experience, while also enjoying a unique and surprising twist on a fan-favorite meal.”

Enjoy the Crispy Parm Pizza with one-topping for $12.99. Papa Rewards loyalty members can get their hands on the new Crispy Parm Pizza starting Monday, January 30. All other cheese fanatics can order starting on Thursday, February 2nd just in time for National Pizza Day (2/9).