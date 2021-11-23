PDQ Brings Spicy Tenders to Menu

PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality) is bringing more spice to their menu with the launch of Spicy Tenders.

Beginning next Tuesday, November 30, fans can visit their local PDQ to try their award-winning and always fresh, hand-breaded tenders, now with a kick! The tenders will be available with or without a meal, with the choice of 3, 4, or 5 tenders. Pricing for the tenders differs per location.