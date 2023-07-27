Penn Station Franchisee Joe Sunderman Named '2023 Franchise Rockstar'

Joe Sunderman, a Penn Station East Coast Subs multi-unit franchise owner, was recently named a 2023 Franchise Rock Star. Penn Station East Coast Subs, a popular fast-casual sandwich chain, is proud to announce Sunderman, of Indiana, was honored in the Millennial category in Franchise Business Review’s annual Rock Star awards. The prestigious award highlights Sunderman's exceptional leadership, business sense, and commitment to community engagement.

“Our franchise system is filled with Rock Stars, and we are thrilled Joe is getting the recognition he deserves,” says Jeff Osterfeld, Penn Station East Coast Subs Founder and CEO. “He has truly been a beacon of light when it comes to entrepreneurship and franchising opportunities in the Midwest.”

The Rock Star Awards, presented by Franchise Business Review, recognize exceptional franchisees in the U.S. and Canada across various categories, including Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, Freshmen, Top Performers and Multi-Unit Owners. Franchisees are awarded because they set a positive example when it comes to business acumen, leadership, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community.

Under 40 years old, Sunderman has shown savvy investment skills. The Indiana-based entrepreneur got his start in insurance sales before investing in, and turning around, a Chevrolet dealership. Now, Sunderman’s Bridgestone Restaurant Group currently owns and operates 20 Penn Station East Coast Subs around Indiana after purchasing the restaurants from the previous owner, Rob Chinsky. With an agreement in place, Sunderman plans to further expand the Penn Station brand by developing three more stores over the next five years, continuing to solidify their presence in the region.

“I truly love working hard, doing great business, and working with Penn Station East Coast Subs. The team I have is second-to-none, and I couldn’t do it without our amazing GMs and the whole team,” says Sunderman. “A part of the business I particularly love is marketing and growing my investments. My brain is constantly going 100 miles per hour, and I’m constantly reinventing how I plan to market the restaurants.”

Sunderman believes investing in people is the key to success in any endeavor, and that’s obvious as he continues to build with the Penn Station Brand. His passion for people is evident in the way he and managing owner Kenton Weyant lead the brand. Sunderman attributes his strong team in part to the team-building skills of former owner Chinsky.