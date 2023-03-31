Pizza Factory Opens in Auburn, California

Pizza Factory added another California location to its impressive West Coast roster, with its latest restaurant opening in Auburn.

The Auburn restaurant is conveniently situated off of Interstate 80 at 13470 Lincoln Way, and officially opened on March 14. Building upon the impressive momentum of the first few months of the year, this is the brand’s fifth opening of 2023.

The new restaurant is owned by Auburn Foods LLC, a skilled group of experienced restaurant operators. Their extensive business knowledge coupled with a deep love for fresh pizza drove the group to join the Pizza Factory family. With an ambitious mindset, they were pleased to open their first Pizza Factory in Auburn.

“We are beyond excited to bring the Pizza Factory brand to Auburn, especially in such a well-known location,” says a representative with Auburn Foods. “The brand has built a loyal fanbase through its expansive menu of great-tasting options, which is one of the many reasons we believe in the Pizza Factory brand. Throughout the opening process, the corporate team was very accommodating, which solidified our view of the brand that much more. We are thrilled to have officially opened and have the backing of an awesome brand that serves amazing communities like Auburn.”

Pizza Factory is in a league of its own within the pizza industry. On the heels of an impressive year of development, welcoming 20 new franchise agreements in 2022, the brand is off to an equally strong start to 2023. Pizza Factory recently landed on the coveted Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 50 spots from last year.

From multiple fast-casual prototypes to a new Express quick-service model, Pizza Factory maintains its reputation for family-friendly dining and high-quality products. The brand specializes in its vast menu offerings, serving fresh, never frozen hand-tossed pizza, pasta, wings, sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and more. As Pizza Factory continues to develop into new markets, the brand is providing multi-unit operators flexible new-build or conversion options with delivery / curbside and traditional dine-in prototypes ranging from 1,000 – 4,000 sq. ft. The largest option typically features multiple dining sections, an arcade area for the kids, banquet rooms for parties and social gatherings and big-screen TVs throughout the restaurant.

“This is such an exciting time for the Pizza Factory brand as we open our fifth location of the year with such an amazing group of franchisees,” says MJ Riva, CEO of Pizza Factory. “We have complete faith in Auburn Foods LLC to make this restaurant a staple in the Auburn community and uphold our awesome reputation as the heart of many hometowns.”

With aggressive development efforts underway, Pizza Factory is actively growing and seeking multi-unit operators to develop nationwide