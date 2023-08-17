Potbelly Launches BOGO Deal for Back-to-School Diners

Just in time for the rush of back-to-school season, Potbelly fans can savor a mouthwatering buy one, get one (BOGO) deal.

Whether a student, parent or faculty member, this one-day offer promises to be a bite full of joy during these busy days.

On Tuesday, August 22, Potbelly is giving its fans a free Original-sized sandwich when they order an Original-sized sandwich using the promo code, ‘BOGO’. Customers can access the offer through Potbelly.com and the Potbelly App.

“As August winds down, it's that time again – summer break is over, it’s back to school and back to routines. What better way to take a break from the fast pace of the season than sharing hot, oven-toasted sandwiches at Potbelly with friends or family?” says David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. “As we stride into the back-to-school rhythm, we're here to warmly welcome our neighbors when they have a minute to relax and need a great sandwich.”

From the toasty warm Italian to the Avo Turkey and Mediterranean, this offer covers the full complement of Original-sized Potbelly sandwich options.

Perks members can enjoy many additional opportunities to earn free sandwiches, cookies and special offers throughout the year.