Quiznos Launches New Subscription for Discounted Subs

Extending the celebration of National Sandwich Day, Quiznos is offering $3 off any 12” sub for 30 days through the Q Pass promotion for new and existing Toasty Points members, providing a great deal for a satisfying meal. Available for purchase starting on National Sandwich Day, November 3, the Q Pass offers members the chance to enjoy extra toasty goodness throughout the entire month.

A limited quantity of 50 passes per participating restaurant are available for purchase starting November 3 through November 17, granting deals at stores the passes were originally purchased from for 30 days. Knowing that more 12” subs than usual are consumed on National Sandwich Day, Quiznos came up with the idea for the Q Pass which creates more opportunities for its loyal guests to get their favorite subs all month long.

“In honor of National Sandwich Day, we want to give our most loyal guests another reason to indulge in the toasted subs they know and love for less for the entire month,” says Brent Phillip, Vice President, Marketing and Digital at REGO Restaurant Group. “We’re always looking for fun reasons to celebrate our guests, and National Sandwich Day is the perfect occasion to give back to our Toasty Points members. We invite our guests to join us for a month full of great deals and delicious food.”

The Q Pass is available for purchase between November 3 and November 17 at participating locations starting around $12 in the U.S. and $15 in Canada; prices may vary by location. With the Q Pass, guests can enjoy any of the deliciously craveable 12” sub options Quiznos offers for a more favorable price.