They’re pink, they’re plush and they’re full of ONE LOVE. Raising Cane’s continues its long-standing commitment to giving back to the Communities it serves by launching its first-ever, limited-edition Breast Cancer Awareness Plush Puppy, with a minimum of $3 from the sale of each plush puppy donated to Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) – a charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding research to detect and treat cancers with the aspiration to cure all patients.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month from October 1 through the 31, the paws-itively adorable all-pink Breast Cancer Awareness Plush Puppy will be available for $9.99 plus tax in-Restaurants and online at RaisingCanesGear.com. Inspired by Cane’s beloved yellow Labrador mascot, this cuddly collectible is dressed in a signature pink bandana and features paw prints, hearts and pink ribbons – which have become the universal symbol of support, fundraising and solidarity in the fight against breast cancer – making her a perfect huggable hero. Raising Cane’s Breast Cancer Awareness Plush Puppies are more than stuffed animals. They’re a hug in pink, a heart full of hope and ONE LOVE®shared with every supporter.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous donation, which brings us one step closer to a world without cancer,” said Sue Schwartz, Co-founder, Stand Up To Cancer. “Every contribution fuels our mission to fund groundbreaking research, and bring hope to families affected by this disease. Together with support from organizations like Raising Cane’s, we are making a difference in the fight against cancer.”

Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves has built the Brand on one simple philosophy – serve great food while giving back to the Communities Cane’s serves. A lifelong animal lover, Graves not only named the Brand after his beloved yellow Labrador, but also launched the first Holiday Plush Puppy campaign in 2006 to support local pet welfare organizations. Since then, Cane’s Plush Puppy campaigns have become an annual tradition – sometimes multiple times a year – raising over $9 million for charitable organizations nationwide to date. Graves’ commitment to Community extends beyond pets, with initiatives supporting education, active lifestyles, entrepreneurship, hunger relief and more. Over the past 29 years, Raising Cane’s has donated $160 million to local Communities and remains dedicated to giving back to those who need it most. This year, the all-pink Breast Cancer Awareness Plush Puppy adds a new chapter to Cane’s legacy, raising funds and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer and giving supporters a cuddly way to make a difference.