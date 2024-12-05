Red Gold’s Naturally Balanced Ketchup in 1oz. Dunk Cup has 74% less sodium than the leading brand and is made with real sugar, not high fructose corn syrup. They are easy to open with one Dunk Cup equaling 3 packets. No more passing wasteful handfuls of packets to your customers, just one cup. Naturally Balanced Ketchup 1oz. Dunk Cup. Ideal for kids’ meals, takeout, delivery and catering orders, REQUEST YOUR FREE SAMPLE at redgoldfoodservice.com/sample-requests.
Red Gold Releases New Naturally Balanced Ketchup in 1-Ounce Dunk Cup
