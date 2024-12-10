Sarku Japan announced it is celebrating its favorite day of the year, National Chicken Teriyaki Day, on December 11, 2024, with a giveaway. Chicken teriyaki is the most popular entree on the menu, and Sarku Japan invites teriyaki lovers nationwide to join in on the fun. A guest from each of its more than 100 corporate locations will win free teriyaki for all of 2025*.

Entry Details Include:

Order a Chicken Teriyaki entree, Chicken and Shrimp Teriyaki entree or a Chicken Teriyaki Bowl through the Sarku Japan rewards app anytime on December 11, 2024.

If guests don’t already have a rewards account, they can sign up here: https://www.sarkujapan.com/rewards

Multiple orders count as multiple entries.

Winners will be notified on December 16, 2024.

Known for serving fresh, made-to-order Japanese dishes, Sarku Japan has menu items the whole family will enjoy, from chicken teriyaki to sushi, bento boxes, spring rolls, shrimp tempura, dumplings and more.

Guests can visit SarkuJapan.com to find a location, download the app, order and stay in the know on the latest Sarku Japan news and offerings.

*At participating locations only. Hours may vary. Void where prohibited by law. No purchase necessary. U.S. only, 18+ to enter to win. Ends 12/11/24 @11:59 p.m. EST. See Rules: www.sarkujapan.com/national-chicken-teriyaki-day.