Scooter’s Coffee, one of the nation’s largest specialty coffee drive-thru franchises, will celebrate the first ever National Cold Foam Day on March 7, 2025 with a special sticker giveaway for the most dedicated cold foam fans.

A heavenly first sip for your taste buds, our cold foam is a sweet and creamy topping made fresh to order that elevates any drink on the Scooter’s Coffee menu. To celebrate National Cold Foam Day, fans of the soft and sweet drink topping can score a limited-edition “Cold Foam Fan Club” sticker at all Scooter’s Coffee locations. But plan ahead—a limited number of stickers are available at each location only on Thursday, March 7, 2025.

“With so many flavors to choose from, our pillowy soft cold foam has the power to transform any of your Scooter’s Coffee favorites into an entirely new and uniquely tasty experience,” said Malorie Maddox, Chief Strategy Officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “By establishing National Cold Foam Day, we’re inviting our customers to make their drink their own and put a new spin on their favorites. Celebrate with us because you’ve earned it!”

From lattes and cold brews to Red Bull Infusions, you can make any Scooter’s Coffee drink your own creation by customizing with whatever flavor of cold foam fits your mood including several sugar free options. Make protein part of your morning coffee or your afternoon pick-me-up with our Protein Cold Foam featuring vanilla flavor and 13 grams of added protein.

Need an introduction to the Cold Foam Fan Club? Our signature crème cold brews are the perfect place to start. Choose from our Caramelicious Crème Cold Brew, Cinnamon Crème Cold Brew, or new Vanilla Crème Cold Brew which all feature flavored cold foams to match the indulgent flavors married with our cold brew coffee slow-steeped daily in each store.

For a limited time, Scoot On Around to a Scooter’s Coffee location near you to add a touch of magic to your day with our Lucky Charms Cold Foam. This delicious cold foam features vanilla and toasted marshmallow flavors topped with Magical Marshmallows from Lucky Charms cereal to make any drink even more magically delicious!

VIsit your local Scooter’s Coffee location on March 7, 2025 to celebrate National Cold Foam Day your way. See all the options and personalize your drink with ease when you order ahead using the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.