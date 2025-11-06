Scooter’s Coffee is offering a special thank-you to veterans and active-duty military members in honor of Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, anyone with a valid Military ID is invited to Scoot On Around to any of the 890+ locations nationwide to receive a free medium drink as a token of gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

This special offer is valid for any drink on the Scooter’s Coffee menu, including the new limited-time holiday menu inspired by New Line Cinema’s film Elf, fan-favorite Red Bull Infusions and fizzy, caffeine-free Sparkling Floats.

Offer is good for one medium drink at any Scooter’s Coffee location with a valid Military ID. Mobile order ahead is not available for this promotion. Limit one redemption per customer only on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Find your nearest Scooter’s Coffee location by visiting scooterscoffee.com.