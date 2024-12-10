Get ready for the sweetest week with exciting giveaways this holiday season with Scooter’s Coffee and CANDY LAND. One lucky winner will be swept away in a Sweet Escapeto an all-expense paid trip for four to an amazing winter destination.

There’s no naughty or nice list to double check to win this contest. Through Friday, Dec. 13, follow Scooter’s Coffee on Instagram and watch for a new Scooter’s Coffee and CANDY LAND giveaway every day, each filled with delightful treats.

As the week builds, we’re saving the best for last—the ultimate grand prize: The Sweet Escape! One lucky winner will receive an unforgettable winter wonderland trip for four, including airfare, to a winter destination of their choice, complete airfare for with matching pajamas, a CANDY LAND board game, custom Scooter’s Coffee gingerbread houses to decorate together and a $50 Scooter’s Coffee gift card!

“Our customers always know they are in for a delicious, sweet treat anytime they visit a Scooter’s Coffee location,” said Kaelin Zawilinski, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Scooter’s Coffee. “But, right now, with our exclusive lineup of CANDY LAND inspired drinks and our Sweet Escapes Sweepstakes, customers have more reasons than ever to Scoot on Around to a store for that delicious treat and to connect with us on Instagram.”

The excitement grows sweeter each day! Kicking off with festive holiday ornaments, the prizes ramp up to exclusive Scooter’s Coffee and CANDY LAND swag. As the week progresses, look forward to exclusive CANDY LAND drinkware, gift cards, and custom Scooter’s Coffee gingerbread houses. It all culminates in the ultimate treat: The Sweet Escape grand prize!

To enter, participants must follow the official Scooter’s Coffee Instagram (@scooterscoffee), like the sweepstakes announcement post, and tag a friend. Entrants can receive an additional entry for each friend they tag in the comments on the sweepstakes announcement post (maximum total number of entries for each sweepstakes: 20).

For contest days, Monday, Dec. 9 – Thursday, Dec. 12, eligible entries may be submitted for each day’s contest by 11:59 CST. On these days, 10 lucky winners will be randomly selected and contacted directly by Scooter’s Coffee on Thursday, Dec. 19. Entries do not carry over to the next giveaway, meaning entrants will need to enter each sweepstakes separately. The Sweet Escapegrand prize begins on Friday, Dec. 13 and closes on Friday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 CST. Scooter’s Coffee will contact the one lucky winner directly on Dec. 27.

This holiday season, Scooter’s Coffee is teaming up with Hasbro to bring the sweet world of CANDY LAND to customers through a new, limited time menu rooted in the playful nostalgia of the classic board game. Menu items include delicious offerings like the Queen Frostine Sugar Cookie Latte, the Jolly Gumdrop Smoothie, the Mr. Mint Peppermint Mocha, and the Gramma Nutt Cold Brew. The collaboration also includes exclusive Scooter’s Coffee and CANDY LAND merchandise; themed cups and barista apparel; theming and games inside the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app; and themed kid’s combo boxes.