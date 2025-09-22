Awaken your taste buds with the Zombie Apocalypse Red Bull Infusion, a frightfully delicious new spin on our Apocalypse Red Bull Infusion available beginning this Thursday, September 25 at all Scooter’s Coffee locations for a limited time.

Take a drink if you dare: This zombified concoction features the tropical flavors of Red Bull Yellow Edition infused with Blue Raspberry and Prickly Pear flavors. The refreshment doesn’t stop there. We top off this wickedly refreshing drink with Prickly Pear cold foam for a Halloween-inspired energy kick that will reanimate your spooky season.

Whether you order it iced or blended, it’s the perfect sidekick for a Halloween costume party, visiting a haunted house, or shuffling around with your arms out in front of you while grunting “braaaains”!

Unleash the undead with the hauntingly tasty new Zombie Apocalypse Red Bull Infusion at Scooter’s Coffee! But don’t wait: once the clock strikes midnight on Halloween, it’s back to the graveyard with this spooky infusion! Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location and earn Smiles for each purchase when you use the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.