Think cozy thoughts and drink cozy drinks with the launch of the new fall menu launching today at Scooter’s Coffee! The lineup features a new latte inspired by Little Debbie snacks, the return of fall favorites featuring pumpkin and caramel apple flavors, the revival of a fan favorite muffin, and new sweet and savory food options.

Little Debbie Meets Latte

Scooter’s Coffee and Little Debbie are teaming up to create the perfect limited-time sip based on the Oatmeal Creme Pie, the original Little Debbie snack favorite. The Oatmeal Creme Pie Latte features the warm, sweet flavors of oats and molasses inspired by the classic treat paired with our world-class espresso and white mocha sauce. It features a crème drizzle and comes topped with a cloud of whipped cream and a soft mini oatmeal cookie from our bakery. Try all three varieties—hot, iced, or blended—for three irresistible takes on the classic Little Debbie snack!

A New Cold Brew Option Joins Returning Pumpkin Classics

The pumpkin patch returns to Scooter’s Coffee with our beloved Pumpkin Caramelicious and other favorites like our Pumpkin Chai, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Cheesecake Bite! New this fall, we’re bringing the cozy pumpkin feels to our cold brew with the new Pumpkin Crème Cold Brew! Our slow-steeped cold brew swirls a splash of cream and spiced flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove before finishing with our silky-smooth new Pumpkin Cold Foam and a dash of cinnamon powder on top.

Looking for a cozy taste of fall without the pumpkin? Our Autumn Caramel Swirl featuring caramel, hazelnut, and vanilla flavors makes for a perfectly indulgent pick-me-up on a crisp fall day.

Caramel Apple Returns — With or Without the Zing

Fresh from the county fair, caramel apple flavors are making their return to the menu at Scooter’s Coffee! Available iced or blended, our Caramel Apple Red Bull Infusion takes Red Bull Yellow Edition (tropical), adds a splash of green apple flavor, and comes topped with our Caramelicious Cold foam and a buttery caramel drizzle on top.

For a new caffeine-free twist, try our new Caramel Apple Sparkling Float featuring our sparkling soda infused with green apple flavor, layered with caramel float topping, and topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

It’s Back: The Caramelicious Muffin Returns for a Limited Time

Can there ever be enough Caramelicious love to go around? The Scooter’s Coffee social media team has been swamped with messages, comments, and posts begging for the return of a Caramelicious classic, so we’re running it back!

The fan favorite, Caramelicious Muffin, takes the buttery caramel indulgence of our signature Caramelicious and bakes it into a delicious muffin fresh from our bakery. It’s the perfect sidekick for any of our fall drinks. Hurry and grab it before it’s gone!

New Food Options for On-the-Go

Make breakfast bold with new Southwest Steak Omelet Egg Bites!These protein-packed portables feature steak, red and green bell peppers, and eggs. We give it a Southwest twist with pepper jack and American cheeses along with a dash of fajita seasoning for an extra kick!

We’ve reimagined our chocolate chip cookie for portability, snackability, and craveability. Our new Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies are soft and chewy bite-sized cookies with sweet chocolate chip flavors to satisfy any sweet tooth. Served in a small cup, these mini cookies make the perfect cupholder copilot or a shareable road trip snack. One more couldn’t hurt, right?

All of these new menu items are now available at all Scooter’s Coffee locations nationwide beginning today, Thursday, August 14. Download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to earn Smiles with every purchase and Scoot on Around to your local Scooter’s Coffee location for your own taste of fall today!

Little Debbie is a registered trademark of McKee Foods for snack foods and other products, used under license.