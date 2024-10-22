Did you ever think you’d use the expression, “I could just cozy up to the sound of fried chicken?” Well, from ASMR social media channels to film and television production set rumors, the internet has recently unearthed the humorous phenomenon that the sound of cooking fried chicken sounds almost identical to the soothing, sleep-inducing sound of rain falling.

To further investigate, Hatch, a sleep wellness company that creates premium sleep audio content, and KFC, the “OG” of fried chicken, have come together to release a new “Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain” content channel that can help lull you to sleep. The custom sound is available on Restore 2 smart sleep devices with a Hatch+ premium content subscription beginning today. Fried chicken and ASMR lovers will also be able to access the new “Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain” sound on the Hatch for Sleep and KFC YouTube channels as well as the Hatch for Sleep Spotify page.

The inspiration for the content channel came straight from Louisville, KY, where Hatch visited KFC’s headquarters and test kitchen to learn more about and capture the real sound of fried chicken. Hatch employees worked alongside KFC’s food innovation team to record the soothing sounds of frying KFC’s new Original Recipe Tenders.

“At Hatch, we take pride in producing the most effective audio for sleep. When we kept seeing social media posts about the similarity between frying chicken and rain, we decided to make the absolute best version of that audio” said Eric Pallotta, CMO at Hatch. “And who better than the OG fried chicken experts themselves, KFC, to do it with. We’re so excited to see our customers’ reactions to this fun, quirky content and can help them fall asleep to fried chicken right before bed without ever taking a bite.”

“The taste and smell of our secret blend of 11 herbs and spices may be iconic, but who knew the sound of that delicious chicken frying could help you fall asleep?” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, KFC’s U.S. Chief Marketing and Development Officer. “Now in addition to enjoying the taste of our new KFC Original Recipe Tenders, people can drift off to sleep thanks to the soothing sound of frying, with the ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain’ content channel on Hatch+.”