Slutty Vegan Opening in Dallas on May 20

Pinky Cole is growing her vegan empire yet again with a new restaurant in Dallas, Texas, set to open this Saturday, May 20 at noon. Slutty Vegan is launching the new space in Slutty style with a grand opening featuring music, food, fun and cash prize giveaways. Marking the brand’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant to debut in the Southwest region, the new outpost will be located at 2707 Main Street in downtown Dallas. Open from noon-9pm Tues.-Thurs. and noon-11pm on weekends, the 2,500 square-foot space will offer a counter-service lineup of their renowned takes on indulgent favorites including:

ONE NIGHT STAND – a burger loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun

FUSSY HUSSY – a burger loaded with pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & Slut Sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun

HOLLYWOOD HOOKER – a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup & vegan mayo on a hoagie roll

This outpost is the brand’s fourth opening of 2023, following a kiosk in Atlanta’s Truist Park plus new restaurants in Harlem, New York and at Georgia Tech’s campus in Atlanta. The Dallas restaurant will be located in Deep Ellum, a neighborhood with strong cultural roots as one of the first commercial districts in the city for African-Americans, bringing to life Slutty Vegan’s philosophy of supporting historically Black neighborhoods.

“Dallas has been asking, and we’re so excited to deliver,” says Cole. “We’re bringing the heat just in time for summer.”

Since the brand’s genesis in 2018, Cole has built a game-changing empire that’s dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, where vegans and meat-eaters alike can break free from kale and quinoa salads. Slutty Vegan’s crave-worthy, indulgent menus and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-famous lines down the block for vegan burgers, sandwiches and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah and many more. Slutty Vegan has ten existing brick-and-mortar locations, including metro-Atlanta stores in the Edgewood, Jonesboro, Duluth and West View neighborhoods, on-campus at Georgia Tech, inside the famed Truist Park Stadium and outposts in Athens, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Harlem, New York and Brooklyn, New York.

This past winter, the famed entrepreneur expanded her flavorful footprint beyond the restaurant realm with the debut of her one-of-a-kind cookbook, Eat Plants, B*tch, bringing all the Slutty tips and tricks to kitchens nationwide. The collection of 91 vegan recipes for undeniably delicious meals earned top recognition with a NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Instructional Literary Work.

Last year, the booming brand celebrated a $25M Series A fundraising round that resulted in Slutty Vegan’s impressive $100M valuation that was dually backed by Enlightened Hospitality Investments (co-founded by Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group) and New Voices Fund (led by billionaire entrepreneur & ESSENCE Ventures CEO Richelieu Dennis).