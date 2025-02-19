Starbucks Coffee At Home is revolutionizing the instant coffee experience with the launch of its new Starbucks Crema Collection Premium Instant—an innovative and indulgent coffee line designed for coffee lovers to enjoy at home, whether hot or cold.

Now available nationwide, the Starbucks Crema Collection Premium Instant debuts in three flavors: Salted Caramel, Madagascar Vanilla, and Molten Chocolate.

Salted Caramel – A smooth and buttery flavor, perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.

– A smooth and buttery flavor, perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up. Madagascar Vanilla – A velvety and rich vanilla taste, offering a well-balanced and comforting cup.

– A velvety and rich vanilla taste, offering a well-balanced and comforting cup. Molten Chocolate – A luscious chocolate-infused coffee, ideal for those seeking a touch of indulgence.

The Starbucks Crema Collection Premium Instant is available now at select retailers and online, with a suggested retail price of $9.99 – $11.49 for a 7.12 oz.